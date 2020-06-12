MacRumors Giveaway: Win a 65W USB-C Power Adapter From Aukey

For this week’s giveaway, we’ve teamed up with Aukey to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win an Omnia 65W USB-C power adapter from Aukey, either with two USB-C ports or a USB-C port and a USB-A port.



Aukey makes a whole range of power adapters, wireless chargers, and power banks for Apple devices, and the Omnia 65W 2-port wall chargers are some of the company’s newest offerings, able to charge the 13-inch MacBook Pro, a MacBook Air, an iPad Pro, or an iPhone or standard iPad with a USB-C to Lightning cable.



Using the aforementioned USB-C to Lightning cable, the USB-C power adapters can fast charge a compatible ‌iPhone‌, providing 50 percent charge in 30 minutes. For those who have mostly USB-C devices the version with two USB-C ports (PA-B4) is a solid choice, while those that have a mix of USB-C and USB-A devices might find the version with USB-C and USB-A ports (PA-B3) more useful.

When the top USB-C port is used alone on either charger, it can output up to 65W, and when both ports are in use, it offers 45W of power for charging a laptop device.



Design wise, these are simple black power adapters that use gallium nitride (GaN) technology to keep the size compact and smaller than Apple’s standard chargers. Aukey says that the Omnia chargers are 50 percent smaller and lighter than Apple's 61W power adapter.



Each charger includes retractable prongs, making it ideal for bringing when traveling, and there’s subtle Aukey branding plus an LED light that lets you know when the power adapter is receiving power. According to Aukey, there are multiple safeguards to protect devices when charging to prevent excessive current, overheating, and overcharging.



