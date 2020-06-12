HBO GO Shutting Down, HBO Now Rebranding as 'HBO' Following HBO Max Launch

The HBO GO streaming service and app will be shut down at the end of July following the launch of HBO Max, HBO parent company WarnerMedia announced today (via The Wrap). HBO Now, HBO's other streaming service, will be called just "HBO" going forward, so the two streaming services available will be "HBO" and "HBO Max."



According to WarnerMedia, most customers who use HBO GO are now able to use HBO Max instead, which means the HBO GO app is no longer necessary. Apps will be removed by July 31, and HBO GO will be available on the web until August 31.

Now that HBO Max has launched and is widely distributed, we can implement some significant changes to our app offering in the U.S. As part of that plan, we will be sunsetting our HBO GO service in the U.S. We intend to remove the HBO GO app from primary platforms as of July 31, 2020.

Most customers who have traditionally used HBO GO to stream HBO programming are now able to do so via HBO Max, which offers access to all of HBO together with so much more. Additionally, the HBO NOW app and desktop experience will be rebranded to HBO. Existing HBO NOW subscribers will have access to HBO through the rebranded HBO app on platforms where it remains available and through play.hbo.com. HBO Max provides not only the robust offering of HBO but also a vast WarnerMedia library and acquired content and originals through a modern product.

HBO's first streaming app was HBO GO, launched in 2010 with the purpose of allowing HBO subscribers to stream HBO TV shows and movies. HBO in 2015 introduced HBO Now, a standalone monthly streaming service not tied to a cable subscription.

HBO introduced its newest streaming service, HBO Max, on May 27. HBO Max combines HBO content with shows and films from Warner Bros and Turner TV, so it features classic movies and TV shows like "Friends." HBO Max also features original content, and overall, offers more to watch than HBO Now and HBO GO.

More information on the differences between each of the streaming services can be found on HBO's website.