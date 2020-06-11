Darkroom Photo Editing App Gets New Album Manager

Darkroom, a popular camera app designed for iOS devices, has been updated with new features that enable users to manage albums within the app, rather than in the Photos app.



Once the update is installed, users no longer have to exit the app to manage their photo collection – they can create and edit albums from within the Darkroom interface, and the changes they make will be reflected in their device's native photo library.



Today's update adds complete Album Management workflows to Darkroom. From the library, you can now create, rename, and delete albums. You can also select photos and add them to an album. All changes are reflected in your photo library and vice versa.

When browsing albums, the Batch tool can be used to select multiple photos. Doing so reveals a row of actions at the bottom of the screen, and new to that list is "Add To." Users can tap this option to move the selected photos to any existing album or create a new one.

For more information on the update and suggested ablum workflows, check out this Medium post by the Darkroom development team. Darkroom is available to download from the App Store for iPhone and iPad. [Direct Link]

The app swapped to a subscription-based business model for new users back in February and recently renamed that subscription service to Darkroom+. Darkroom+ provides access to video editing and all of Darkroom's filters and editing tools, and costs $3.99 per month, $19.99 per year, or a one-time fee of $49.99.