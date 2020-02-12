Darkroom Photo Editing App Switches to Subscription Model for New Users

Wednesday February 12, 2020 12:13 PM PST by Joe Rossignol
Darkroom today announced that it has switched to a subscription-based business model for new users, with pricing set at $3.99 per month or $19.99 per year. A one-time $49.99 purchase option is also available. A subscription provides access to all of Darkroom's filters and tools, plus any new features added later.

In a blog post explaining the move, Darkroom says existing users will continue to have access to all of the app's premium features for free. For new users, Darkroom is hopeful that the subscription model will increase its revenues so that it can hire more people and invest more heavily in its infrastructure.


The popular photo editing app for the iPhone and iPad has also been updated to version 4.4 with new features, including a watermarking tool, a selection of custom app icons, and a photo export summary:
- Icon Picker:

It doesn't hurt to have a bit of fun now and then :) Those who have been following us for a while know that every year or so we tend to give our brand a big overhaul to reflect major changes to the app. Now you can pick from old favorites or fun new interpretations of our icon.

- Export Watermark:

Full-featured watermarking tool that allows you to set a text or image watermark, and control its size, location, opacity, and even typeface. More explicit form of protection, particularly in a world dominated by social media where images are often reshared without credit.

- Export Summary:

Now you can see a short summary of your most important options when exporting a photo, such as export file type and quality, is watermark or copyright metadata protection added etc.
Darkroom is available on the App Store for the iPhone and iPad.

Avatar
trainwrecka
1 hour ago at 12:18 pm
I've seen this cycle before. We are currently at step 5.

1. Create an app.

2. Charge money for app.

3. Update app for free for years.

4. Switch to subscription, because money isn't being made.

5. Upset current users by charging them or let current users stay for free.

6. Don't gain enough paying users and eventually shutdown.

Moral of the story: People love apps, but hate subscriptions.
Avatar
jaymc
47 minutes ago at 12:32 pm
Delete app.
Avatar
Cogsworth
17 minutes ago at 01:02 pm
I have the Darkroom app installed but I've never really used it much. Time to delete it. The widespread shift to subscription models is really frustrating, and I can't help but feel it's going to hurt developers in the end. I understand all the arguments routinely made in defense of the model and developers, I really do. But as more and more apps switch it's just going to become unmanageable. I have a handful of apps that I subscribe to, mostly weather and storage apps where the subscription supports ongoing data and storage costs that the developers carry. Now I refuse to pay hundreds of dollars a year just to use the apps on my phone, so at some point I'm going to reach saturation and I'm pretty much there. I've picked the few apps I'm willing to subscribe to. Let's say I find a new app I'm interested in that I might have gladly purchased in the past for a one-time cost, but instead it's yet another subscription app...no way I'm adding yet another sub so that developer will have missed out on a potential sale.
