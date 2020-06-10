Quibi for iPhone Gains Chromecast Support

Quibi has added support for Chromecast, allowing iPhone users to stream content from the short-form video streaming service to Chromecast devices and Android smart TVs.



Quibi is described as a "mobile-first" video platform offering "movie quality" original shows. Programming on Quibi is framed to fit the landscape and portrait modes of phone screens, and come in episodes of 10 minutes or less to cater for on-the-go lifestyles.

The service introduced support for Apple's ‌AirPlay‌ last month, and said Chromecast support would follow in June. Streaming from Quibi over either protocol plays content on a smart TV in horizontal format for better use of screen space.

Quibi for ‌‌iPhone‌‌ is available to download from the App Store [Direct Link] with a free 14-day trial.