Apple Releases Apple Watch Sport Bands in New Summer Colors

Apple today updated its Sport Bands designed for the Apple Watch with new summer colors that include Seafoam, Vitamin C, Linen Blue, and Coastal Gray.



The new bands, which are priced at $49 each like other Sport Bands, can be purchased from Apple's online store and the bands should also be in Apple retail stores that are open in the near future. The bands are available in both 40 and 44mm size options.

Apple refreshes its ‌Apple Watch‌ band color options on a regular basis, renewing the available shades with each season. Often these refreshes come at events, and today's release comes just two weeks ahead of Apple's digital WWDC 2020 event.

Apple is continuing to offer the Sport Band in other colors that were made available earlier this year, and there appear to be no other band refreshes at this time.