Apple Releases Apple Watch Sport Bands in New Summer Colors
Apple today updated its Sport Bands designed for the Apple Watch with new summer colors that include Seafoam, Vitamin C, Linen Blue, and Coastal Gray.
The new bands, which are priced at $49 each like other Sport Bands, can be purchased from Apple's online store and the bands should also be in Apple retail stores that are open in the near future. The bands are available in both 40 and 44mm size options.
Apple refreshes its Apple Watch band color options on a regular basis, renewing the available shades with each season. Often these refreshes come at events, and today's release comes just two weeks ahead of Apple's digital WWDC 2020 event.
Apple is continuing to offer the Sport Band in other colors that were made available earlier this year, and there appear to be no other band refreshes at this time.
You're forgetting (or you just don't know, actually) about the costs for tooling and setting up the machines to stamp these out, plus sourcing the color dyes, and of course the R&D involved to come up with the colors and the band design and also marketing and logistics costs. It's an 8 figure $ operation at the very least.
Apple makes a killing off these bands. It probably cost them $1 to make one of these bands
All in all the margin is probably around 20-25%, typical for retail products
Can you tell the two apart?