AirPods Pro Disappear From Amazon as Verizon's $219.99 Deal Returns

Amazon has removed the AirPods Pro from its website in the United States, making the noise-cancelling headphones unavailable to purchase on the Amazon marketplace. Whether the removal was accidental or on purpose is unclear, and as of writing you can still purchase the AirPods with Charging Case and AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for $139 and $169, respectively.



Signs of the AirPods Pro's availability on Amazon still remain, as seen on the landing page for AirPods. Text remains for the ‌AirPods Pro‌, but any images have been removed and the link is no longer clickable. Additionally, you can also still purchase AirPods accessories on Amazon, like the standalone Wireless Charging Case.

A similar occurrence happened with the Apple Watch Series 4 and Series 5 earlier in January, when Amazon silently pulled all listings for the smartwatches from its online store. A few hours after the removal, the ‌Apple Watch‌ did eventually return to Amazon, so there is a good possibility the same thing could happen with the ‌AirPods Pro‌. Still, the ‌AirPods Pro‌ listing has been gone for at least 18 hours.

If you're shopping for deals on the ‌AirPods Pro‌, Verizon is again offering the headphones for $219.99, down from $249.00. Like previous Verizon discounts, you'll need to add the ‌AirPods Pro‌ to your cart to see the $30 discount. Verizon supports free two day shipping, and some retail stores are offering same-day pick-up for some locations across the United States.

