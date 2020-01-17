On the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Amazon Mysteriously Pulls All New Apple Watch Series 4 and Series 5 Listings
There is no word on why Amazon has pulled Apple Watch Series 4 and Series 5 models, but these are the Apple Watches that feature ECG functionality. All models, capacities, and colors are missing from Amazon's storefront.
Amazon is continuing to list refurbished Apple Watch Series 4 and Series 5 models from third party sellers, but there are no new models available nor models available direct from Amazon. Attempting to visit a page that previously had a Series 4 or Series 5 Apple Watch listed results in an error message.
The Apple Watch Series 3 and other Apple products like iPads and Macs continue to be available from Amazon, so this issue is limited to newer Apple Watch models. Should we learn more about why Amazon has pulled Series 4 and Series 5 Apple Watch listings, we'll update this article.
Apple products are number one, so they are only hurting themselves by refusing to sell the products consumers want to buy.
Ya, like that awesome Fire phone that was so successful...
All they have to do now is make a better watch than Apple.
