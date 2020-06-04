Deals: Apple Watch Series 3 Available for $179 on Amazon

Amazon has the 38mm Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) for $179.00 today, down from $199.00. This device is available in the Silver Aluminum Case option with a White Sport Band, as well as the Space Gray Aluminum Case with a Black Sport Band.

There is also a discount on the 42mm Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS), available for $209.00, down from $229.00. Despite being a few years old, Apple keeps the Apple Watch Series 3 as its entry-level option into the Apple Watch family, and it was originally priced starting at $329.00.

