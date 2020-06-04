Apple Watch Activity Challenge for World Environment Day Kicks Off Tomorrow

On Friday, June 5, Apple Watch owners will be able to complete a new ‌Apple Watch‌ activity challenge in celebration of World Environment Day.



The challenge, which is listed in the Activity app on the iPhone, asks users to close their Stand rings.

Recognize World Environment Day this Friday. Close your Stand ring on June 5 and earn this award by getting up and moving around for at least one minute during 12 hours that day.

Completing the challenge will award users with a unique badge viewable in the Awards section of the Activity app on ‌iPhone‌ and ‌Apple Watch‌.

Apple has shied away from offering activity challenges during the global health crisis as people have been indoors, but a stand goal challenge is simple to complete regardless of location and does not require leaving the house.