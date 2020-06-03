Deals: Woot's New Refurbished iPhone Sale Starts at $94.99 for the iPhone 6s

Woot is back with another refurbished iPhone sale this week, offering the iPhone 6s, iPhone 7, iPhone 8, and iPhone XR devices for notable low prices.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Woot. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Sales start at $94.99 for the 64GB iPhone 6s, and increase to $119.99 for the 32GB iPhone 7, and $199.99 for the 32GB iPhone 7 Plus. These iPhones are available on either AT&T or T-Mobile.



As with previous Woot sales, these iPhones are expected to have a moderate level of wear and tear. This includes potential scratches, dents, and dings, but outside of their physical appearance they have been tested to be in full working condition.

If you're in the market for a new iPhone, we've begun tracking the latest carrier deals in our Best iPhone Deals guide. This includes discounts and offers from AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Sprint, and more.