Deals: Get the New 512GB 13-Inch MacBook Pro for $1,299.99 ($200 Off)

Amazon today has introduced new discounts on Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro from 2020. Deals start with the 1.4GHz model that has 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, priced at $1,299.99, down from $1,499.00.

You can also get the 2.0GHz model with 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD for $1,799.99, down from $1,999.00. Both of these sales are also being matched at Best Buy, and they each represent new low prices for these models.

Apple updated the 13-inch MacBook Pro last month, introducing more standard internal storage and a new Magic Keyboard with a refined scissor mechanism. We've begun tracking the best monthly deals on all new MacBook Pro and MacBook Air notebooks in our new "Best Deals" guide. Be sure to visit the guide and bookmark it if you're on the hunt for a new Apple notebook; we'll be updating it weekly as we discover new MacBook offers across the web.