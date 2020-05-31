Apple Introducing New Internal USB-C Diagnostic Tool

Apple is introducing a new internal USB-C Diagnostic Tool as a successor to its existing Serial Number Reader, which can be used to both collect a device's serial number directly from its logic board and test power on a device itself.

Image via Giulio Zompetti

With only a Lightning version previously available , images have surfaced of a new USB-C Diagnostic Tool (UDT) that appears to be known as "ChimpSWD" internally. The new tool was produced for compatibility with Apple's iPad Pro lineup, which has been USB-C based since 2018.

Apple is introducing a new probe to its family. We are talking about the SNR successor. Let me introduce you UDT (USB-C Diagnostic Tool), probably some of you know it already as ChimpSWD. #AppleInternal pic.twitter.com/y2WzdMFTLA — Giulio Zompetti (@1nsane_dev) May 29, 2020

Based on the above information, it appears a technician should connect the UDT to the Hardware Diagnostic Interface (HDI) Mac using the appropriate cable and the other end to the target device to correctly utilize the new tool and obtain diagnostic information.

Apple has informed service providers that its Apple Service Toolkit 2 diagnostic system has been updated to support HDI Serial Number Reader for the first-generation 11-inch iPad Pro and third-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro using the new USB-C Diagnostic Tool. Support for the latest second-generation 11-inch model and fourth-generation 12.9-inch model will follow at a later date.