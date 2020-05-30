Apple TV+ Show 'Ted Lasso' With Jason Sudeikis Launching August 14

Actor and Saturday Night Live alumnus Jason Sudeikis's "Ted Lasso" series is set to launch on Apple TV+ on Friday, August 14.

Sudeikis played Ted Lasso for the 2013 NBC Sports English Premier League coverage, and now he is reviving the character for his new television show.

Sudeikis plays Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer.

In addition to starring in the series, Sudeikis is also an executive producer alongside Bill Lawrence, known for his work on "Scrubs."

The original Ted Lasso content