Powerbeats Pro Water Resistance Test: Find Out What Happens if You Drop Apple's Newest Earbuds in the Toilet

Friday May 17, 2019 2:32 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple's new Powerbeats Pro earbuds feature a "reinforced design" for improved "sweat and water resistance" along with an official IPX4 water resistance rating, which means they should be able to hold up to a good amount of moisture.

Still, there were a lot of reports of the Powerbeats 3 failing due to sweat exposure, so we thought we'd test the liquid tolerance of the Powerbeats Pro with a series of water resistance tests.

An IPX4 water resistance rating means that the Powerbeats Pro were able to withstand splashing water for at least 10 minutes, which is pretty decent because most people don't sweat buckets of water for an extended period of time.


We tested splashing water, jets of water, and even an extended dunk in water, and the Powerbeats Pro held up and worked well after every single test. Here's what we did:

- Test 1 - Simulated a drop in a kitchen sink with heavy splashes of water.
- Test 2 - Set the Powerbeats Pro in the shower for several minutes to simulate heavy rain.
- Test 3 - Dropped the Powerbeats Pro in the toilet, submerging them briefly.
- Test 4 - Dunked the Powerbeats Pro in a bowl of water for one minute.
- Test 5 - Dunked the PowerBeats Pro in a bowl of water for five minutes.
- Test 6 - Dunked the Powerbeats Pro in a bowl of water for 20 minutes.

After each water test, the sound coming from the Powerbeats Pro was muffled when we tested them, but once we got the water out, the earbuds were back to sounding normal.


The Powerbeats Pro survived all of our water tests. Nothing changed with the sound profile, the buttons continued to work, and charging was also fine. This suggests that the Powerbeats Pro do indeed have superior water resistance to the Powerbeats 3 and should hold up well to sweat.


We do not recommend showering with the Powerbeats Pro, using them in the rain, swimming with them, or otherwise exposing them to excessive moisture. Even when things are decently water resistant, the water resistance can wear down over time so it's going to be best to keep the Powerbeats Pro as dry as possible.


While the Powerbeats Pro did well in our tests, we've only continually exposed them to water and moisture for a couple of hours. We still don't know how they'll hold up to sweat over time, but right now, things are looking positive.

Avatar
pj-uk
3 days ago at 02:39 pm
Why put them in a toilet when a bowl of water would do? :confused:
Rating: 96 Votes
Avatar
dondiego87
3 days ago at 03:03 pm
Ahem

Ear coli
Rating: 30 Votes
Avatar
scottinlexky
3 days ago at 02:40 pm
anything with Beats on it deserves to be flushed down toilet
Rating: 29 Votes
Avatar
hagjohn
3 days ago at 03:32 pm
They would not be going back into my ears, if they fell in the toilet.
Rating: 16 Votes
Avatar
lulla01
3 days ago at 02:43 pm

anything with Beats on it deserves to be flushed down toilet



Apple owns the company now so I’m sure quality has increased.
Rating: 15 Votes
Avatar
Macsterguy
3 days ago at 05:09 pm
The idiotic reply / post are getting so old, over and over again... This was another Great, informative test that has helped people make good decisions about Product Purchases... I have decided to return AirPods I bought last week and buy these Powerbeats. I love the AirPods but I just know fact that I am going to loose these little things... Thanks MacRumors !
Rating: 8 Votes
Avatar
walnuts
3 days ago at 02:48 pm
Despite not having a waterproof rating, I've run and biked through lots of sweat and rain with AirPods and never had an issue. I could only assume that these would be better.
Rating: 8 Votes
Avatar
I7guy
3 days ago at 04:06 pm

All of Apple’s claims of water resistance are false advertising.

My iPhone X went submerged for a couple of seconds in 20 cm of water; it was sold to me with the claim of being fine with 30 minutes under 1.5 m of water.

It instantly broke, water was literally everywhere from camera to CPU, and I had to pay €650 even if I was under warranty. Bad, disappointing experience overall.

It’s not false advertising. The seals could have been bad from the start or dried out or misaligned due to a drop. You never know.
Rating: 7 Votes
Avatar
Glavin
3 days ago at 02:58 pm
Rounded toilet seats are the worst!
Rating: 7 Votes
Avatar
djeeyore25
3 days ago at 02:46 pm
I thought about giving the Powerbeats Pro a try for running, but I want to know that they'd hold up over time with sweat, rain, etc. I'm not willing to gamble $250.

I ran with a pair of earbuds that came with an iPod Shuffle for four years through every type of condition, even putting them through the washing machine a few times. Talk about durability!
Rating: 5 Votes

