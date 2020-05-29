MacRumors Giveaway: Win a HyperCube Wireless Charging Station From Ampere

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Ampere to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a HyperCube Wireless Charging Station, which is a nifty cube-shaped wireless charger that has more than 13 smart features packed into it.



The HyperCube, priced at $160, is designed to be an all-in-one bedside charging solution and sleep aid.



It has three Qi-based wireless charging surfaces that can be used to charge smartphones, AirPods, and AirPods Pro, plus there's an LED panel at the back that can be used as a reading light or mood light, with customizable color and brightness.



The HyperCube also supports sound with its built-in speaker, and it can play one of several different sleep noises as you fall asleep, including forest sounds, rain sounds, and ocean sounds.



As the name suggests the standard usage shape is a cube, but with the included hinged design, it can fold out flat, offering a flat charging surface, or it can be folded into a two inch stack to make it more portable for travel.



The three wireless charging surfaces are all 10W so the HyperCube can charge iPhones at their maximum charging speed, and there's an extra 18W USB-C port for plugging in an Apple Watch charging puck, an iPad, or another iPhone.



There's a built-in clock, and an option to set a light and sound based alarm for the mornings. The HyperCube supports gradually increasing sound, light, or both for a peaceful wakeup routine.

Ampere sells a few optional add-ons for the HyperCube, including a 20,800mAh power bank ($70) and a Made for ‌iPhone‌ ‌Apple Watch‌ charger ($50).



