Deals: Get a Refurbished 12.9-Inch iPad Pro From 2018 (64GB, Wi-Fi) for $730 in Woot's Flash Sale

Woot is offering the 12.9-inch iPad Pro from 2018 in refurbished condition at $729.99 for the 64GB Wi-Fi model. This model originally ran for a price of $999.00.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Woot. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You can also get the 256GB Wi-Fi 12.9-inch iPad Pro for $839.99, or the 512GB model for $899.99. Multiple color options are available, and you'll get a 90 Day Woot Limited Warranty for purchasing one of the tablets.

Woot has inspected all of its refurbished iPad Pro models, and they are expected to have moderate levels of wear and tear, including scratches dents, and dings. Otherwise, they will be in full working condition and batteries are tested to work at minimum 85 percent capacity.

Head to Woot to browse the full sale before it ends later tonight. For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.