Deals: Woot's Newest Refurbished iPhone Sale Starts at $40 for iPhone 5s

Woot's newest refurbished sale has a collection of older iPhone models at a discounted price. This includes the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone SE, and iPhone 5s. The iPhone 5 and 5c were included in the sale, but have already sold out.

Specifically, prices start at $39.99 for the 16GB iPhone 5s, and rise to $129.99 for the 16GB iPhone 6s Plus. There are multiple storage options and colors for each iPhone, and all models are refurbished.

Woot has inspected all of its refurbished iPhones, and they are expected to have moderate levels of wear and tear, including scratches dents, and dings. Otherwise, they will be in full working condition and batteries are tested to work at minimum 85 percent capacity.

In a separate sale, Woot is offering a brand new iPhone XS Max for as low as $699.99 (64GB, Space Gray). The retailer also has 256GB and 512GB models on sale, and all models are fully unlocked.

Be sure to check out the full Woot sale before it ends later tonight. If you're shopping for more iPhone discounts, we track all of the best deals that carriers are offering in our dedicated iPhone Deals guide.