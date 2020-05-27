Anker Launches $100 24K Gold-Plated USB-C to Lightning Cable

Anker, a brand normally known for its well-made, affordable accessories for Apple devices, has debuted a new $100 24K gold-plated USB-C to Lightning cable.



According to Anker, the cable, which is in the PowerLine+ III family, features a "Special Edition Gold Design" that's "bold yet elegant" with the aforementioned gold-plated cable heads and matching braided gold and black cable.



The braided design has a 35,000 bend lifespan, and each cable is partially assembled by hand and passes through Anker's 51-step construction process, much like other PowerLine cables. The cable measures in at 6 feet long.



There's no explanation for why Anker, a company that specializes in affordable products, has created a $100 USB-C to Lightning cable, but it ships with a gift box, travel pouch, welcome guide, and lifetime warranty.



USB-C to Lightning cables can be used to fast charge iPhones that support the feature, such as the 2020 iPhone SE, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhones dating back to the iPhone 8.



Those interested in the cable can purchase it from Amazon for $100.