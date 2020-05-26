Guides
Samsung Expected to Provide Nearly 80% of OLED Displays for iPhone 12 Lineup

by

Despite Apple's focus on diversifying its suppliers for various components in its products, Samsung Display is expected to still provide nearly 80 percent of the OLED displays used in this year's "iPhone 12" lineup, according to a preview of a DigiTimes report that will be published in full tomorrow.

Samsung Display has obtained nearly 80% of the overall panel orders for Apple's next-generation iPhone series tentatively dubbed ‌iPhone 12‌ slated for launch later this year, according to industry sources. LG Display and BOE are other panel suppliers for the upcoming iPhones.

Samsung was the exclusive display supplier for Apple's first OLED ‌iPhone‌, the ‌iPhone‌ X back in 2017. LG came on board the following year as a second supplier, and BOE is now reportedly entering Apple's supply chain for the 2020 phones as Apple goes all-OLED in its flagship lineup for the first time.

Apple is widely rumored to be launching four new ‌iPhone‌ models in the usual September or October timeframe, although supply constraints and delays in production ramp-up may lead to a somewhat staggered release as we've seen in recent years.

Of the four new models coming this year, rumors have indicated that Samsung will supply the displays for three models: the 5.4-inch entry-level ‌iPhone 12‌ and 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch "‌iPhone 12‌ Pro" models. The fourth new model, a 6.1-inch ‌iPhone 12‌ with similar specs to the entry-level model, is where BOE and LG are said to be supplying displays.

Avatar
Northern Man
26 minutes ago at 08:35 am
Funny how so many Apple lovers put down Samsung etc. but it seems Samsung is a key ingredient to Apple phones.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
EugW
10 minutes ago at 08:50 am
I wonder what the PWM frequency will be.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
GeoStructural
5 minutes ago at 08:55 am


Funny how so many Apple lovers put down Samsung etc. but it seems Samsung is a key ingredient to Apple phones.

Samsung currently produces or has produced in the past the following parts: displays, RAM, SSD storage, camera sensor, camera components, CPU chips, antennas... pretty much what makes a smartphone.

On another topic, Apple's online services relies on protocols and servers from other companies, one of them ultra evil Amazon... honestly fanboys can be blind to the point of being ridiculous. All of these are tech companies, they compete on many grounds and collaborate on others (USB C development, HTML 5, for example).

Some people condemn Qualcomm for charging royalties on technologies THEY develop and actively improve, while praise Apple for charging royalties on the proprietary Lightning cables that break easily, rely on USB protocols developed 20 years ago and randomly display "accessory not supported" even though you pais a good penny for it.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
MoreRumors?
18 minutes ago at 08:42 am
I don't care who makes it as long as all have the same performance, durability and reliability. If one is better than the other, then obviously I want the best of the suppliers they chose to buy from.


Funny how so many Apple lovers put down Samsung etc. but it seems Samsung is a key ingredient to Apple phones.

Yes, I agree but they refuse to acknowledge that.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
