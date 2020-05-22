WhatsApp Tests Using QR Codes to More Easily Share Contacts

WhatsApp is testing the use of QR codes to let users add contacts to the messaging platform, reports WABetaInfo.

The feature appears in beta versions for both iOS and Android, and can be found in the app's settings menu, which includes options to display your own QR code and scan the codes of other users. QR codes can also be revoked if users decide they'd rather not share their number with someone anymore.

The beta feature is a long-overdue way of adding contacts to WhatsApp directly. Currently users must first add a contact via the Contacts tab in Apple's Phone app. Only after then can they open WhatsApp and send them a message.

Using a QR code instead would skip this step and make the process a lot more convenient, although it's unknown when the feature will make it into a public release.

WhatsApp recently implemented new restrictions on the mass forwarding of messages in an effort to slow the spread of misinformation on the chat platform, and also added a group video chat capability for up to eight users at once.