Deals: Get the 40mm GPS Apple Watch Series 5 for $299.99 at Target ($100 Off)

Target today has discounted the Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm GPS) to a notable low price of $299.99, down from $399.99. You can get multiple colors at this price point, including Space Gray, Gold, and Silver aluminum. If you have a Target Red Card, you can take an additional 5 percent off the Apple Watch and bring it down to around $285.

Delivery is available for the Apple Watch, but you can also choose to pick up the device in a Target store if a location near you has available stock. Target has run this sale before, and it's sold out fast, so be sure to head to the retailer's website soon if you're interested.

Similarly, 44mm GPS models are on sale for $329.99, down from $429.99, and you'll also find some discounts on a few cellular models of the Apple Watch Series 5. If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.