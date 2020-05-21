Apple Shares iPhone 12 Camera Module Orders Between Three Suppliers

Three of Apple's suppliers will share camera module orders for its forthcoming "iPhone 12" lineup, according to sources from Taiwan's handset supply chain (via DigiTimes).



Rumors have suggested Apple will complete its transition to an all-OLED iPhone lineup in 2020 with one new 5.4-inch device, two 6.1-inch models, and one 6.7-inch handset.

Rumors suggest the 6.7-inch ‌iPhone‌ and one 6.1-inch model will be higher-end OLED devices with triple-lens cameras, while the 5.4 and 6.1-inch models will be lower-end iPhones with dual-lens cameras and a more affordable price tag.

LG has reportedly landed camera module orders for the two high-end 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch devices, with module shipments expected to reach 35-40 million units in 2020. Sharp and O-film are said to have grabbed orders for the two lower-end 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch phones, with camera module shipments expected to hit 50-55 million units this year.

Sharp is thought to account for 60 to 70 percent of those shipments, with the remaining 30-40 percent going to O-film. Production of the camera modules will reportedly begin in July.

Rumors suggest there will be a new TrueDepth camera system that cuts down on the size of the notch on the front. There are also rumors of a 3D triple-lens rear camera system that uses a laser to calculate depth information for objects in the room, improving both photography and AR capabilities.

The new 3D camera, which sounds like the LiDAR Scanner feature that Apple added in the 2020 iPad Pro, is expected to be limited to the high-end ‌iPhone‌ models

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says the 6.1 and 5.4-inch iPhones are expected to go into mass production in September, while mass production on the larger 6.7-inch ‌iPhone‌ will be delayed until October because of its more complicated design. If production is delayed until October, at least some of the iPhones could launch later than originally expected.

According to the latest industry estimates cited by the report, shipments of new iPhones are likely to reach 70 million in 2020, with the 6.1-inch models (both lower-end and high-end ones) to serve as the driving force, accounting for 50 percent of total shipments. The 5.4-inch model meanwhile is expected to make up 30-35 percent and the high-end 6.7-inch one 15-20 percent of shipments.