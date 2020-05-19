iPhone 12 Logic Board Appears to Have Leaked

An alleged photo of an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro logic board is circulating on social media, as noted by the Twitter account L0vetodream. It is unclear exactly which model the board corresponds with at this time or if it is legitimate.



The board does not provide us with many visual clues, but one notable aspect is that it has a more elongated design as opposed to the more compact boards seen in recent higher-end iPhone models. Fine print indicates that the board was manufactured in the 40th week of 2019, aka the first week of October.

It appears that Samsung will remain one of Apple's suppliers of flash storage for iPhones. Earlier this month, leaker Jon Prosser claimed that the entire iPhone 12 lineup will start with 128GB of storage, up from 64GB currently.