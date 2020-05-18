Apple Inks Deal for 4-Part Docuseries From 'McMillion$' Directors

Apple has given a straight-to-series order for a four-part documentary series from filmmakers Brian Lazarte and James Lee Hernandez, known for their HBO docuseries "McMillion$" that detailed how the McDonald's Monopoly game was rigged for over a decade.



According to Deadline, multiple bidders were fighting over the rights to the new docuseries, and Apple ultimately struck a 7-figure deal.

The new docuseries, which is untitled as of yet, tells the "unbelievable true story of one of the largest scams in government history" with no additional details provided at this time.

McMillion$, which premiered on HBO earlier this year, explored how Jerry Jacobson, who was in charge of security for the agency that ran the Monopoly promotion for McDonald's, scammed the company out of $24 million.

