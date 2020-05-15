World-Wiggling Puzzle Journey 'Winding Worlds' Debuts on Apple Arcade
KO_OP's "Winding Worlds" is this week's addition to Apple Arcade on the iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac. The game is described as a finger-wiggling puzzle-adventure about a girl named Willow, a Wurm, and how to say goodbye.
You're far from home. You're not sure how you got here. But you do know one thing: it's your calling to help your new friends, however you can. But not all of them are being cooperative...
"From the award-winning studio that brought you GNOG comes Winding Worlds, a finger-wiggling puzzle-adventure about a girl, a Wurm, and how to say goodbye.
Willow just wants to mind her own business. But after she finds a broken magical necklace, she is transported on a spellbinding journey to a network of strange planets, each with a different inhabitant. Hired and guided by a mysterious cosmic Wurm, Willow's task is to find out how to help her new friends heal and move on. In Winding Worlds, join a cast of characters, big and small, in a heartwarming tale of grief, love, truth, and acceptance.
"Winding Worlds" is available on the App Store with an Apple Arcade subscription. The service provides iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac users with access to over 100 games with no in-app purchases or ads for $4.99 per month.
