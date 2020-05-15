World-Wiggling Puzzle Journey 'Winding Worlds' Debuts on Apple Arcade

KO_OP's "Winding Worlds" is this week's addition to Apple Arcade on the iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac. The game is described as a finger-wiggling puzzle-adventure about a girl named Willow, a Wurm, and how to say goodbye.

You're far from home. You're not sure how you got here. But you do know one thing: it's your calling to help your new friends, however you can. But not all of them are being cooperative...

"From the award-winning studio that brought you GNOG comes Winding Worlds, a finger-wiggling puzzle-adventure about a girl, a Wurm, and how to say goodbye.

Willow just wants to mind her own business. But after she finds a broken magical necklace, she is transported on a spellbinding journey to a network of strange planets, each with a different inhabitant. Hired and guided by a mysterious cosmic Wurm, Willow's task is to find out how to help her new friends heal and move on. In Winding Worlds, join a cast of characters, big and small, in a heartwarming tale of grief, love, truth, and acceptance.