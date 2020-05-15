Deals: Get Apple's AirPods Pro Headphones for $224 at AT&T ($25 Off)

AT&T's discount on the AirPods Pro remains ongoing as we head into the weekend, giving shoppers a chance to save $25 on the noise cancelling Bluetooth earphones. On AT&T's online store, you can get the AirPods Pro at $224.00, down from $249.00. That's the lowest price we've tracked among the major Apple resellers online.

The sale at AT&T will last until May 20 and it's only available online. AT&T supports 14-day returns, and has a limit of four AirPods Pro per customer. You also won't be able to combine this $25 off sale with any other discounts or offers on AT&T's website.

Lastly, there's a sale that's taking 20 percent off select accessories through June 1, so be sure to head to the carrier's online store to browse the full sale. We track sales for every model of the AirPods in our Best AirPods Deals guide, so be sure to bookmark that page while you shop around for the wireless headphones.