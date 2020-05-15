Guides
Apple TV+ Show 'Mythic Quest' Airing Special Episode Shot on iPhones

by

Apple's "Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet" TV series will air a special episode on May 22 that was created using iPhones, according to a YouTube video released today on the Apple TV+ channel. The special, which will be titled "Mythic Quest: Quarantine," was remotely written, edited, and filmed with iPhones by the cast and crew.


"Mythic Quest" has already aired its entire first season, so this will be a standalone half-hour episode that features the Mythic Quest game development team being forced to work remotely over Zoom calls because of the quarantine.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter and other media outlets, show creator and star Rob McElhenney said the "Mythic Quest" crew was able to film the new episode in just a couple of days.

Lots of workplaces are figuring out this whole working-from-home thing, and the gaming industry is no different. Virtual meetings are a new and special kind of hell, so I think people will relate. Yes, we've all had low points, but there have also been incredible moments of triumph and we wanted to celebrate that.

We needed to shoot this episode fast without sacrificing quality. Thankfully, we're living in a time when everyone's got a camera in their pocket. Having an iPhone coupled with the ingenuity of our crew, allowed us to make this unique piece of television in just days. We hope people enjoy it as much as we enjoyed making it.

Apple has already renewed "Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet" for a second season, which will presumably air sometime next year. Filming on many shows is on hiatus right now due to shelter-in-place orders, but some TV shows have found ways to film remotely as the "Mythic Quest" team did.

Try Apple TV+ free for 1 week

Most of Apple's shows that are available have wrapped up, but next week, on May 29, animated series "Central Park" will premiere. "Central Park" was created by Loren Bouchard, creator of Bob's Burgers.

Avatar
mattopotamus
1 day ago at 10:45 am
Talk about a show that got significantly better with each episode. If the first one didn't do it for you, please give this show a chance. It really hits its stride in episode 3 and continues to get better as it goes.
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
mattopotamus
23 hours ago at 10:59 am


i only watched the first ep. it was too cringey. i'll give the rest a try.

I felt the exact same way. The humor didn't land with me. As the story develops the actors really grow into the characters they are playing. If you really think about it, very few comedies land after just once episode. The humor often feels forced because you don't really know the characters.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
AngerDanger
23 hours ago at 10:56 am
I was rewatching Community and realized that Danny Pudi appeared in Mythic Quest four years after Abed said he was going to get a job on a show about game development!
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
WiseAJ
1 day ago at 10:29 am
Awesome. Love this show!
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
mattopotamus
22 hours ago at 11:49 am


I love my iPhone and it does take very good pictures for a phone, but...what is the fascination with filming a show on a phone? Just because you can do something doesn't mean it really makes sense to, other than for some weird bragging rights.

If we were not in a pandemic, this episode would not be happening. It is a pleasant surprise and an excellent use of time/talent/resources.


Definitely watch until the Jake Johnson/Cristin Milioti episode. The show has a lot of heart, just in small spurts.

What an incredible episode. It is very loosely tied to the rest of the show, and it could have been made into a mini series spread out over a few episodes. I cannot believe how connected I felt to the characters of a single episode that lasted 35 minutes. It's one of my favorite single episodes of any show (episode 5 for those wondering). You could watch just that one episode and enjoy it.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
bodonnell202
23 hours ago at 10:51 am
Yes! I love this show and this is definitely the type of show that a working from home during quarantine episode would really work.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
