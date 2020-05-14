Mophie Debuts New Powerstation Wireless XL Portable Battery, Available Today From Apple

Mophie today announced the launch of its latest power bank option, the 10,000mAh Powerstation Wireless XL Universal Battery. The Powerstation Wireless XL comes equipped support for Qi-based wireless charging and it includes a USB-C port for fast charging devices.



The Powerstation Wireless XL, which has a glass top design, can charge an iPhone wirelessly, plus it can be charged wirelessly with a Qi-based wireless charger, so you can wirelessly charge the power bank while you also wirelessly charge your phone.

If faster charging for an ‌iPhone‌ or iPad is needed, the USB-C port can be used, and since it's an input/output USB-C port, if you want to charge up the power bank quickly, you can do so over USB-C.



For iPhones with fast charging capabilities, the Powerstation Wireless XL can charge them to approximately 50 percent in 30 minutes as the USB-C port delivers 18W of power.

According to Mophie, the Powerstation Wireless XL adds up to 55 hours of additional battery life to an ‌iPhone‌. Priority+ charging ensures power gets sent to your ‌iPhone‌ first and then the Powerstation when recharging, and an LED power indicator lets you know how much time is left.



The Powerstation Wireless XL can be purchased from the Mophie website or from the online Apple Store for $99.95.