Deals: Shop Low Prices on the 2019 13-Inch and 16-Inch MacBook Pro (Up to $300 Off)

There are a few new discounts across Apple's MacBook Pro family today, including deals on the 13-inch MacBook Pro from 2019 and the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Many of these sales represent lowest-ever prices, including a return to the notable low price of $2,099.00 for the 512GB 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

13-inch MacBook Pro

A trio of retailers have discounted Apple's previous-generation 13-inch MacBook Pro this week. Sale prices start at $1,199.00 for the 13-inch MacBook Pro with a 256GB SSD (1.4GHz, 8GB RAM), which represents $300 in savings. You can find this sale at Amazon, Adorama, and B&H Photo.

Similarly, the 13-inch MacBook Pro with a 256GB SSD and 2.4GHz processor is $1,499.00, down from $1,799.00 this week. The sale is available at Amazon, Adorama, and B&H Photo, but for both discounts you'll find the most color options at Amazon and B&H Photo.

The sale on the 1.4GHz model with a 256GB SSD comes in $100 below the same model for the new 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro. Although that notebook is still quite new, Expercom does have some discounts across the lineup.

16-inch MacBook Pro

There are also two solid deals on the 16-inch MacBook Pro, starting at TigerDirect with the 512GB SSD model (2.6 GHz 6-Core, 16 GB RAM) for $2,099.00, down from $2,399.00. This $300 off sale remains the lowest price we've ever tracked for the 512GB 16-inch MacBook Pro, and it's a deal we don't see very often.

Comparatively, a more common deal is still going on this week, with the 1TB SSD 16-inch MacBook Pro going for $2,499.00 at Adorama, down from $2,799.00. This is still a solid discount on the higher-end notebook, and a match of the lowest price we've ever seen on this model of the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

We've begun tracking the best monthly deals on all new MacBook Pro and MacBook Air notebooks in our new "Best Deals" guide. Be sure to visit the guide and bookmark it if you're on the hunt for a new Apple notebook; we'll be updating it weekly as we discover new MacBook offers across the web.