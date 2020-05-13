Instagram Adds New Options for Bulk Deleting Comments and Controlling Who Can Tag and Mention You

Instagram has rolled out some new features that aim to prevent online bullying and other unwanted interactions on the social media platform. These features include the ability to control who can tag or mention you in comments, captions and Stories, and the ability to delete comments in bulk.
When it comes to who can mention and tag you in content, you can choose Everyone, Only People You Follow, or No One. These options can be found in the Privacy section of the Settings screen, accessed via your profile.
To bulk delete comments, follow these steps:
Tap a comment, then tap the dotted icon in the top-right corner of the screen.
Select Manage Comments.
Choose up to 25 comments to delete at once.
Tap Delete, or tap More Options to block or restrict accounts in bulk.
Instagram says it also has a pinned comments feature in the works that will give users "a way to set the tone for their account and engage with their community by pinning a select number of comments to the top of their comments thread."
iPhone 12 Pro may contain a 120Hz ProMotion Display, a 3x rear camera zoom, and improved Face ID, according to unreliable leaker Max Weinbach, who shared his information with YouTube channel EverythingApplePro.
Weinbach suggests that iPhone 12 Pro, rumored to come in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch sizes, will feature a high refresh-rate 120Hz ProMotion display, as currently seen on iPad Pro. The new...
In a bid to reduce its reliance on China as a base for operations, Apple could be planning to produce up to $40 billion worth of smartphones in India through contract manufacturers Wistron and Foxconn, reports The Indian Economic Times.
Several meetings between Apple's senior executives and top ranking government officials over the last few months have paved the way for the iPhone maker...
Ever since Apple discontinued the 15-inch MacBook Pro in favor of a new 16-inch model with slimmer bezels last year, the natural assumption has been that a 14-inch MacBook Pro will eventually replace the 13-inch model.
Apple ended up sticking with the same size display when it refreshed the 13-inch MacBook Pro with a Magic Keyboard and faster processor options earlier this month, but a...
A week after releasing a new firmware update for the AirPods Pro, Apple has pushed the same firmware to the second-generation AirPods, updating them from the previous 2A364 firmware to the new 2D15 firmware.
Apple didn't make it clear what's new in the refreshed firmware at this time, and AirPods Pro owners had mixed reactions to the update, with some saying that it improved Active Noise...
A little later than expected, Apple has added the following 2013 and 2014 models of the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro to its vintage and obsolete products list: MacBook Air (11-inch, Mid 2013)
MacBook Air (13-inch, Mid 2013) MacBook Air (11-inch, Early 2014) MacBook Air (13-inch, Early 2014) MacBook Pro (13-inch, Mid 2014) Also today, Apple added the iPod touch (5th generation) to its...
Sales have appeared across Apple's lineup of AirPods Bluetooth headphones this week, including the AirPods With Charging Case, AirPods With Wireless Charging Case, and AirPods Pro. You'll find these sales at carriers this time around, including Verizon and AT&T.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small...
Apple's rumored iPhone 12 lineup will start with 128GB of storage, according to Jon Prosser of the YouTube channel Front Page Tech. This would be twice as much base storage as the 64GB that Apple has offered for the last three years.
Prosser revealed this info in his latest video, claiming that 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 models will be available with 128GB or 256GB of storage and that...
USB-C hubs that attach directly to Apple's notebooks have become quite commonplace in recent years, but Sanho Corporation's HYPER brand is today releasing an updated version of its HyperDrive Duo hub that includes a couple of new twists.
As with most USB-C hubs, the new HyperDrive DUO includes an array of expansion ports for your Mac, including an HDMI port, a pair of USB-C ports (one...
Apple has hired multiple well-known software engineers with cloud computing expertise in recent months, according to a report from tech site Protocol.
The range of employees Apple has hired has created "a stir" in the "tight-knit cloud community," and is a sign that Apple is perhaps planning to build serious cloud infrastructure to compete with Amazon, Microsoft, and Google.
Employees...
For iPad Pro owners who have been searching for a case option compatible with the Magic Keyboard, Pad & Quill has debuted its Copertina Magic Cases, available for both the 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models.
The Copertina Magic Cases fit over the Magic Keyboard and iPad Pro combo, providing protection for both. The Copertina Magic Case adds minimal bulk to the iPad and Magic Keyboard...
huh? Why should YOU be able to control someone else’s account
How about some real privacy options?
You can't make the accounts you follow private (only you)
No individual privacy options for each post...