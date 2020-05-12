Apple Adds Some 2013 and 2014 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro Models to Vintage Products List

A little later than expected, Apple has added the following 2013 and 2014 models of the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro to its vintage and obsolete products list:



‌MacBook Air‌ (11-inch, Mid 2013)

‌MacBook Air‌ (13-inch, Mid 2013)

‌MacBook Air‌ (11-inch, Early 2014)

‌MacBook Air‌ (13-inch, Early 2014)

‌MacBook Pro‌ (13-inch, Mid 2014)

Also today, Apple added the iPod touch (5th generation) to its vintage products, defined as those that have not been manufactured for more than five but less than seven years. Devices on the list are no longer be eligible for service at a Genius Bar or Apple Authorized Service Providers.

The fifth-generation ‌iPod touch‌ was released on October 11, 2012, with more color options than earlier models, offering silver, pink, yellow, blue, and PRODUCT(RED). The ‌iPod touch‌ (5th generation) was officially discontinued by Apple on July 15, 2015, with the release of its successor, the ‌iPod touch‌ (6th generation).

An internal memo obtained by MacRumors at the beginning of last month revealed Apple's plans to obsolete ‌the above Mac products by the end of April.