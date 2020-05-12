MacRumors
All >
Guides
Exposure Notifications

Apple in the iOS 13.5 beta introduced a new exposure notification API. Here's everything you need to know about it.

Magic Keyboard

Apple's Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro is starting to arrive in the hands of customers.

iPhone SE vs iPhone XR

Should you buy an iPhone XR or an iPhone SE? Here’s a guide that goes through all the differences.

AirPods Hurt Your Ears?

Here are some tips on getting a better fit and alternatives if AirPods just don't work for you.

iPhone Buyer's Guide for 2020
iOS 13 Battery Tips
FaceTime
See more guides
Upcoming
iPhone 12
September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

AirTags
2020?

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

AirPods Studio
Fall 2020

The AirPods Studio are Apple's rumored high-end over-ear headphones that could launch this fall for $349. AirPods Studio will feature Active Noise Cancellation, swappable ear cups, and more.

iOS 14
Fall 2020

We'll hear more about iOS 14 in June at WWDC 2020

Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

Apple Adds Some 2013 and 2014 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro Models to Vintage Products List

Tuesday May 12, 2020 2:26 AM PDT by Tim Hardwick

A little later than expected, Apple has added the following 2013 and 2014 models of the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro to its vintage and obsolete products list:

  • ‌MacBook Air‌ (11-inch, Mid 2013)
  • ‌MacBook Air‌ (13-inch, Mid 2013)
  • ‌MacBook Air‌ (11-inch, Early 2014)
  • ‌MacBook Air‌ (13-inch, Early 2014)
  • ‌MacBook Pro‌ (13-inch, Mid 2014)

Also today, Apple added the iPod touch (5th generation) to its vintage products, defined as those that have not been manufactured for more than five but less than seven years. Devices on the list are no longer be eligible for service at a Genius Bar or Apple Authorized Service Providers.

The fifth-generation ‌iPod touch‌ was released on October 11, 2012, with more color options than earlier models, offering silver, pink, yellow, blue, and PRODUCT(RED). The ‌iPod touch‌ (5th generation) was officially discontinued by Apple on July 15, 2015, with the release of its successor, the ‌iPod touch‌ (6th generation).

An internal memo obtained by MacRumors at the beginning of last month revealed Apple's plans to obsolete ‌the above Mac products by the end of April.

Tag: vintage and obsolete

Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
martyjmclean
31 minutes ago at 02:30 am
Does this mean I can’t get my 2014 display replaced (for the third time) from Staingate?

The shops only just opened, surely they’d make an exception...
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Wanted797
25 minutes ago at 02:36 am


Does this mean I can’t get my 2014 display replaced (for the third time) from Staingate?

The shops only just opened, surely they’d make an exception...

No. You are fine. 2014 is vintage not obsolete. Vintage products still get parts.

Obsolete products no longer have parts made for them.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
loby
21 minutes ago at 02:40 am
Looks like I will need to go in an get a battery for my Macbook Air 2013 while able. Still going strong and works good!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

iPhone 12 Pro Rumored to Feature 120Hz ProMotion Display, 3x Camera Zoom, and Improved Face ID

Sunday May 10, 2020 12:48 pm PDT by Hartley Charlton
iPhone 12 Pro may contain a 120Hz ProMotion Display, a 3x rear camera zoom, and improved Face ID, according to unreliable leaker Max Weinbach, who shared his information with YouTube channel EverythingApplePro. Weinbach suggests that iPhone 12 Pro, rumored to come in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch sizes, will feature a high refresh-rate 120Hz ProMotion display, as currently seen on iPad Pro. The new...
Read Full Article150 comments

Apple Reportedly Seeking to Move Significantly More Production From China to India

Monday May 11, 2020 4:13 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
In a bid to reduce its reliance on China as a base for operations, Apple could be planning to produce up to $40 billion worth of smartphones in India through contract manufacturers Wistron and Foxconn, reports The Indian Economic Times. Several meetings between Apple's senior executives and top ranking government officials over the last few months have paved the way for the iPhone maker...
Read Full Article58 comments

Top Stories: New 13" MacBook Pro, WWDC Starts June 22, AirPods Pro Firmware Update, and More

Saturday May 9, 2020 6:00 am PDT by MacRumors Staff
This week saw a couple of big announcements, led by the launch of an update for the 13-inch MacBook Pro line. Most notably, the update brought the improved Magic Keyboard previously introduced on its 16-inch sibling and the MacBook Air, with high-end models also receiving updated processors. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The second significant announcement this...
Read Full Article3 comments

14-Inch MacBook Pro Now Rumored to Launch in 2021

Monday May 11, 2020 7:08 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Ever since Apple discontinued the 15-inch MacBook Pro in favor of a new 16-inch model with slimmer bezels last year, the natural assumption has been that a 14-inch MacBook Pro will eventually replace the 13-inch model. Apple ended up sticking with the same size display when it refreshed the 13-inch MacBook Pro with a Magic Keyboard and faster processor options earlier this month, but a...
Read Full Article106 comments

Apple Faces Class Action Lawsuit Over 'Flexgate' Issue With MacBook Pro Displays

Friday May 8, 2020 8:43 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
A nationwide class action lawsuit filed against Apple in Northern California court this week accuses the company of knowingly concealing a defect with a display-related flex cable on recent 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro models. As discovered by repair website iFixit last year, some MacBook Pro models released in 2016 and 2017 have experienced issues with uneven backlighting caused by a...
Read Full Article133 comments

Apple Updates AirPods Pro Firmware to Version 2D15

Tuesday May 5, 2020 12:07 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today released a new firmware update for the AirPods Pro, upgrading the previous firmware, version 2C54 or 2B588, to the new firmware, 2D15. There is no word on what's new in the refreshed firmware at this time, though there have been some complaints from AirPods Pro users about Active Noise Cancellation issues with the prior firmware. There's no clear cut way to upgrade the...
Read Full Article236 comments

Apple's Over-Ear Headphones May Be Called 'AirPods Studio' and Cost $349

Saturday May 9, 2020 10:16 am PDT by Hartley Charlton
Apple's rumored high-end over-ear headphones may be called "AirPods Studio" and retail for $349, according to Jon Prosser of YouTube channel Front Page Tech. Artist rendition In keeping with the successful AirPods brand, the rumored "Studio" over-ear headphones would significantly diversify Apple's AirPods lineup, which last added the in-ear AirPods Pro in October 2019. The supposed price...
Read Full Article107 comments

Apple's Greg Joswiak on AirPods Growth: 'It Was Almost Like Wildfire'

Saturday May 9, 2020 2:32 pm PDT by Frank McShan
Apple's AirPods have been doing better than the company could have ever imagined, Apple's Vice President of Product Marketing Greg Joswiak said in a new report by Wired. Joswiak notes how the growth of AirPods "was almost like wildfire." Joswiak touched upon Apple's vision for a wireless future. Apple crossed a pivotal point in its push towards a wireless future with the controversial...
Read Full Article259 comments

Rumor Claims watchOS 7 Will Have 'Mental Health Capabilities' to Detect Panic Attacks

Friday May 8, 2020 4:48 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple's next-generation Apple Watch and watchOS 7 will focus on new mental health capabilities, according to leaker Jon Prosser who recently spoke on the Geared Up podcast. The mention of new Apple Watch features comes towards the end of the podcast. The next-generation version of the Apple Watch, the Apple Watch Series 6, has been rumored to include a blood oxygen sensor, which Prosser says ...
Read Full Article109 comments

DxOMark: iPhone 11 Front-Facing Camera 'Decent' but Misses Top 10

Saturday May 9, 2020 12:33 pm PDT by Hartley Charlton
DxOMark this week published the results of its in-depth review of the iPhone 11's 12MP front-facing camera. The device delivered "decent performance" and achieved an overall score of 91 points, but failed to make the overall top 10. iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro share the same front-facing camera specifications, so the results are similar but with a number of key differences, such as focus...
Read Full Article51 comments
Mac RumorsMac Rumors

 

MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

Advertise on MacRumors


Our Staff

Arnold Kim
Editorial Director
EmailTwitter
Eric Slivka
Editor in Chief
EmailTwitter
Juli Clover
Senior Editor
EmailTwitter
Joe Rossignol
Editor
EmailTwitter
Marianne Schultz
Editor
EmailTwitter
Dan Barbera
Video Content Producer
EmailTwitter
Ryan Barrieau
Graphic Designer
EmailTwitter
Mitchel Broussard
Editor
EmailTwitter
Tim Hardwick
Contributing Writer
EmailTwitter
Chris Jenkins
Contributing Writer
EmailTwitter
Steve Moser
Contributing Writer
EmailTwitter

Links

Touch Arcade
You Can Now Pre-Order ‘Tales of Crestoria’ Ahead of Its June Release on iOS and Android
Radiangames Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary with ‘Bombcats’ Re-Release and Updates to Older Titles
Unique Zombie Survival Game ‘Undying’ Will Be Coming to Mobile
SwitchArcade Round-Up: ‘Levelhead’ Review, Mini-Views Featuring ‘Feathery Ears’, Today’s New Releases, and the Latest Sales
(Updated) ‘Civilization VI’ New Frontier Pass Announced with Content Coming from Later This Month until March 2021
Best iPhone Game Updates: ‘Super Cat Tales 2’, ‘Imbroglio’, ‘PUBG Mobile’, ‘Call of Duty Mobile’, and More
‘Super Fowlst 2’ Arrives Later This Month on iOS and Android with Pre-Orders Now Live on the App Store
TouchArcade Game of the Week: ‘Juicy Realm’
YouTube
New 13" MacBook Pro, New Apple TV 4K, 3rd Gen AirPods & Mini LED Products Delayed & More!
2020 13" MacBook Pro Hands-On: Here's What's New!
Google Pixel Buds vs AirPods vs AirPods Pro: Which Should You Buy?
WWDC 2020: Official Date Announced, iOS 14 Rumored Features, & New Products?
Apple Releases NEW 2020 13" MacBook Pros
Copyright © 2000-2020 MacRumors.com, LLC.
Privacy / DMCA contact / Affiliate and FTC Disclosure
[ Featured On/Off ] [ Full Articles On/Off ] [ Fluid | Fluid HD ] [ Auto | Light | Dark ]