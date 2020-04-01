Apple Adding Some 2013 and 2014 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro Models to Vintage Products List at End of April

In an internal memo obtained by MacRumors, Apple has indicated that the following 2013 and 2014 models of the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro will be added to its vintage and obsolete products list on April 30:

MacBook Air (11-inch, Mid 2013)

MacBook Air (13-inch, Mid 2013)

MacBook Air (11-inch, Early 2014)

MacBook Air (13-inch, Early 2014)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, Mid 2014)

Apple defines vintage products as those that were last manufactured more than five years ago. While vintage products were previously ineligible for service, Apple says vintage Macs remain eligible for hardware service at Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers, but only if repair parts are available, or if required by law.