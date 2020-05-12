Deals: Verizon Discounts Wide Range of iPad Cases, Including Apple's Smart Folio for 12.9-Inch iPad Pro at $30

Verizon recently opened up a new sale on a variety of iPad cases, with prices hitting as low as $16.00. In the sale, you'll find cases and folios for the 9.7-inch iPad, 10.5-inch iPad Air and old iPad Pro, and the 2018 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

These discounts include cases made by Speck, Tech21, OtterBox, Incipio, and some Verizon-branded accessories. Additionally, there is one discount on Apple's official Smart Folio for the 2018 12.9-inch iPad Pro, at a notable low price of just $30.00. This $70 discount can be seen after you add the accessory to your cart.

9.7-inch iPad

10.5-inch iPad Air/iPad Pro

12.9-inch iPad Pro (2018)

