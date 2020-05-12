Deals: Verizon Discounts Wide Range of iPad Cases, Including Apple's Smart Folio for 12.9-Inch iPad Pro at $30

Verizon recently opened up a new sale on a variety of iPad cases, with prices hitting as low as $16.00. In the sale, you'll find cases and folios for the 9.7-inch iPad, 10.5-inch iPad Air and old iPad Pro, and the 2018 12.9-inch iPad Pro.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Verizon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
These discounts include cases made by Speck, Tech21, OtterBox, Incipio, and some Verizon-branded accessories. Additionally, there is one discount on Apple's official Smart Folio for the 2018 12.9-inch iPad Pro, at a notable low price of just $30.00. This $70 discount can be seen after you add the accessory to your cart.
$70 OFF
Apple Smart Folio for 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $30
9.7-inch iPad
10.5-inch iPad Air/iPad Pro
12.9-inch iPad Pro (2018)
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
I'd use it for the times when the iPad Magic Keyboard would be too much and want to travel light, and the magnetic swap would be a breeze.