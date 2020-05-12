August's New HomeKit-Enabled Wi-Fi Smart Lock Now Available to Order

First introduced at CES 2020, smart home accessory maker August's new HomeKit-enabled Wi-Fi Smart Lock is now available to order for $249.99 on its website and at Best Buy, with availability at more retailers to follow on May 17.



August says the Wi-Fi Smart Lock is 45 percent smaller and 20 percent slimmer than its Smart Lock Pro, and Wi-Fi connectivity eliminates the need for a bridge. Available in matte black and silver, the lock also sports a sleeker design with more rounded edges, and a new August badge helps users to visually identify the device's lock status.

As with other smart locks, the Wi-Fi Smart Lock allows you to lock or unlock a door remotely and grant access to family members, friends, and trusted visitors. And with the Activity Feed, you can know who is coming and going at any time, complete with push notifications. There are also auto-lock and auto-unlock features.

HomeKit support allows the lock to be controlled through the Home app on an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple Watch, or with Siri voice commands. For example, on an iPhone or HomePod, you could say "Hey Siri, lock my front door." The lock also supports Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, SimpliSafe, and Samsung SmartThings.

Installing the Wi-Fi Smart Lock takes less than 10 minutes, according to August. The lock can be installed on the inside of your door over your existing deadbolt, without touching the outside lock, allowing you to keep your existing deadbolt and keys. August door locks are compatible with most single cylinder deadbolts.

The new Wi-Fi Smart Lock can be ordered on August.com.