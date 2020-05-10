MacRumors
All >
Guides
Exposure Notifications

Apple in the iOS 13.5 beta introduced a new exposure notification API. Here's everything you need to know about it.

Magic Keyboard

Apple's Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro is starting to arrive in the hands of customers.

iPhone SE vs iPhone XR

Should you buy an iPhone XR or an iPhone SE? Here’s a guide that goes through all the differences.

AirPods Hurt Your Ears?

Here are some tips on getting a better fit and alternatives if AirPods just don't work for you.

iPhone Buyer's Guide for 2020
iOS 13 Battery Tips
FaceTime
See more guides
Upcoming
iPhone 12
September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

AirTags
2020?

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

iOS 14
Fall 2020

We'll hear more about iOS 14 in June at WWDC 2020

Foldable iPhone
????

Hints of a foldable ‌iPhone‌ kicked off in 2016 when rumors suggested LG display would be mass producing foldable displays for smartphones in 2018 and supplying them to companies like Apple and Google.

See full product calendar

App Recap: Edison Mail, Here Kitty!, Whisk, and Major App Updates

Sunday May 10, 2020 9:25 am PDT by Frank McShan

In this week's App Recap, we've highlighted three new apps that are worth checking out. We've also compiled a list of apps that received major updates this week.


New Apps

  • Email - Edison Mail (Free) - Popular mobile app Edison Mail is now available on Mac App Store for the very first time. With its fast and simple user interface, the app touts the ability to make your email experience both fast and better organized than ever before. Some of its notable features include the ability to block email read receipts, convenient shortcuts and gestures, and a built in AI powered search. This week, Mac users gained a new primary inbox which focuses on important emails and an option to mute email notifications from selected senders.

  • Here Kitty! (Free) - Here Kitty! is a new interactive game that will children will love to play while at home. The game works by hiding an iPhone face down in a good hiding spot. Children can then try to find the "Kitty" either by calling out for it or by clapping, and the "Kitty" will respond with a meow. The app also records the amount of time it took to find the "Kitty," so it can even be played competitively. In addition, a new character will join the game each Saturday, so kids will enjoy getting to meet a new friendly creature each week.

  • Whisk (Free) - Whisk is a web page editor with a live preview that updates as you type. The app, formerly named HyperEdit in its first version, was recently revived after several years and brought to the Mac App Store for the first time. Some of the app's main features include the ability to render HTML and PHP as typed, previewing to other browsers, and live HTML W3C-based validation. Whisk can be used for crafting HTML, writing blog posts, running and debugging JavaScript, creating entire websites, and more. Although the app is free to download, it is worth noting that the initial download only contains a document viewer mode and a 14 day trial of the full version, so users looking to gain access to all of the app's functionality must pay a one-time fee of $29.99.

App Updates

  • Google Drive - Google this week updated its Google Drive app with a new Privacy Screen feature that allows users to enable either Face ID or a passcode authentication whenever the app is opened on their device. The app gives users the options to activate the new Privacy Screen feature either immediately when the app is opened or 10 seconds, one minute, or 10 minutes later.

  • Microsoft Outlook - Microsoft this week updated its Outlook app with a new Ignore Conversations feature that allows users to remove repetitive multi-reply email threads from their inbox. Although the feature has been available on other devices for quite some time, the feature was just added to the Outlook app for iPhone and iPad.

  • Stack - Stack, a popular web browser, released version 3.0 of its browser this week. The update introduces a subscription based pro version of Stack, a full redesign of the sidebar, and more. Stack's isn't like a traditional web browser, as its main purpose is to separate web apps from less important web pages and organize them in one place to enhance efficiency.

  • Twitter - Although not a specific update, Twitter announced this week that it would be testing a new threaded conversations layout for some iOS and web users. Twitter mentioned that users who do see the change will notice new lines and indentations to make it clearer as to who is replying. Additionally, the change will allow for more of a conversation to be displayed at once.
Tag: App Recap

Top Stories

Apple Updates AirPods Pro Firmware to Version 2D15

Tuesday May 5, 2020 12:07 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today released a new firmware update for the AirPods Pro, upgrading the previous firmware, version 2C54 or 2B588, to the new firmware, 2D15. There is no word on what's new in the refreshed firmware at this time, though there have been some complaints from AirPods Pro users about Active Noise Cancellation issues with the prior firmware. There's no clear cut way to upgrade the...
Read Full Article235 comments

Rumor Suggests New Apple TV 4K With A12X Chip is 'Ready to Ship'

Thursday May 7, 2020 12:03 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Multiple rumors have indicated that Apple is working on a refreshed version of the Apple TV, and today, leaker Jon Prosser said that an updated 4K Apple TV model is "ready to ship." According to Prosser, the Apple TV 4K will feature an A12X chip and 64 or 128GB storage options. The new Apple TV 4K could "drop any time," but Prosser does not know details on a specific launch date. Signs of ...
Read Full Article283 comments

Apple Provides Advice to AirPods Pro Users Experiencing Noise Cancellation or Crackling Sound Issues

Wednesday May 6, 2020 5:53 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
In recent months, some AirPods Pro users have been complaining about reduced noise cancellation and crackling or static sounds, particularly since the release of firmware version 2B588 for the earphones in November. As noted by 9to5Mac, Apple has now addressed these potential issues in two support documents here and here, providing affected users with troubleshooting advice. For users...
Read Full Article63 comments

Kuo: Apple's Mini-LED Product Roadmap May Have Been Pushed Back to 2021

Thursday May 7, 2020 3:36 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
Apple's development of mini-LED display based hardware has not been significantly affected by the global health crisis but it may have delayed adoption of the technology in the short-term, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a research note with TF International Securities today, seen by MacRumors, Kuo said mini-LED chip, panel, assembly, and terminal assembly are expected to begin...
Read Full Article74 comments

Apple Faces Class Action Lawsuit Over 'Flexgate' Issue With MacBook Pro Displays

Friday May 8, 2020 8:43 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
A nationwide class action lawsuit filed against Apple in Northern California court this week accuses the company of knowingly concealing a defect with a display-related flex cable on recent 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro models. As discovered by repair website iFixit last year, some MacBook Pro models released in 2016 and 2017 have experienced issues with uneven backlighting caused by a...
Read Full Article132 comments

13-Inch MacBook Pro Benchmarks: $1,799 Model Up to 16.5% Faster Than $1,299 Model

Thursday May 7, 2020 7:53 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Geekbench results have surfaced for the new 13-inch MacBook Pro, providing us with our first look at year-over-year performance improvements. Priced at $1,299, the base model 13-inch MacBook Pro remains powered by the same 1.4GHz quad-core 8th-generation Core i5 processor as the previous generation, with average single-core and multi-score scores of 927 and 3,822 respectively. By...
Read Full Article165 comments

Dramatic Unboxing of Apple's $700 Mac Pro After-Purchase Wheels Kit

Wednesday May 6, 2020 3:06 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
Last month, Apple introduced a Mac Pro Wheels Kit designed for the Mac Pro that adds wheels to the machine after purchase. The kit is priced at $699. For anyone interested in what it's like to get their hands on the wheels kit, popular YouTuber Unbox Therapy has posted a dramatically staged, tongue-in-cheek unboxing video. It's an admittedly lengthy watch at 7 minutes and 45 seconds, but...
Read Full Article180 comments

An X-Ray View of Apple's Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro

Thursday May 7, 2020 3:21 pm PDT by Juli Clover
iFixit hasn't yet done a full teardown of the new Magic Keyboard designed for the new iPad Pro models, but the repair site today partnered with x-ray company Creative Electron to create Magic Keyboard x-rays that give us a view of just what's inside. The Magic Keyboard uses scissor switch keys instead of butterfly keys, which have now been effectively eliminated from Apple's product lineup....
Read Full Article51 comments

Deals: Apple Watch Series 5 Models Discounted by Up to $100 on Amazon

Friday May 8, 2020 5:40 am PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Amazon is taking up to $100 off the Apple Watch Series 5 this week, with prices starting at $299.99 for the 40mm GPS models. Only the Gold Aluminum Case with Pink Sport Band is available at this price. If you order today, the Apple Watch should arrive sometime next week. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small...
Read Full Article31 comments

Rumor Claims watchOS 7 Will Have 'Mental Health Capabilities' to Detect Panic Attacks

Friday May 8, 2020 4:48 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple's next-generation Apple Watch and watchOS 7 will focus on new mental health capabilities, according to leaker Jon Prosser who recently spoke on the Geared Up podcast. The mention of new Apple Watch features comes towards the end of the podcast. The next-generation version of the Apple Watch, the Apple Watch Series 6, has been rumored to include a blood oxygen sensor, which Prosser says ...
Read Full Article106 comments
Mac RumorsMac Rumors

 

MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

Advertise on MacRumors


Our Staff

Arnold Kim
Editorial Director
EmailTwitter
Eric Slivka
Editor in Chief
EmailTwitter
Juli Clover
Senior Editor
EmailTwitter
Joe Rossignol
Editor
EmailTwitter
Marianne Schultz
Editor
EmailTwitter
Dan Barbera
Video Content Producer
EmailTwitter
Ryan Barrieau
Graphic Designer
EmailTwitter
Mitchel Broussard
Editor
EmailTwitter
Tim Hardwick
Contributing Writer
EmailTwitter
Chris Jenkins
Contributing Writer
EmailTwitter
Steve Moser
Contributing Writer
EmailTwitter

Links

Touch Arcade
TouchArcade Game of the Week: ‘Juicy Realm’
‘Pawnbarian’ is a Chess-Based, Card-Based, Roguelike Dungeon Crawler Coming to Mobile and Desktop
SwitchArcade Round-Up: ‘Fury Unleashed’, ‘Stone’, and Today’s Other New Releases, the Latest Sales Featuring ‘Saints Row IV’ and More
Turn Based RPG ‘The Otherside’ from The Label Is This Week’s Apple Arcade Addition
‘Romancing SaGa Re;Universe’ Pre-Orders Are Now Live on the App Store Revealing the Release Date for iOS and Android
Fantastic Platformer ‘Super Cat Tales 2’ Updated with Third and Final Story Chapter
SwitchArcade Round-Up: ‘Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath’ Coming May 26th, ‘Slayin 2’ and Today’s Other New Releases, the Latest Sales, and More
‘Draw a Stickman: Epic 3’ is Here to Provide Your Lockdown Edutainment
YouTube
New 13" MacBook Pro, New Apple TV 4K, 3rd Gen AirPods & Mini LED Products Delayed & More!
2020 13" MacBook Pro Hands-On: Here's What's New!
Google Pixel Buds vs AirPods vs AirPods Pro: Which Should You Buy?
WWDC 2020: Official Date Announced, iOS 14 Rumored Features, & New Products?
Apple Releases NEW 2020 13" MacBook Pros
Copyright © 2000-2020 MacRumors.com, LLC.
Privacy / DMCA contact / Affiliate and FTC Disclosure
[ Featured On/Off ] [ Full Articles On/Off ] [ Fluid | Fluid HD ] [ Auto | Light | Dark ]