App Recap: Edison Mail, Here Kitty!, Whisk, and Major App Updates

Tuesday May 5, 2020 12:07 pm PDT by Juli Clover

Apple today released a new firmware update for the AirPods Pro, upgrading the previous firmware, version 2C54 or 2B588, to the new firmware, 2D15. There is no word on what's new in the refreshed firmware at this time, though there have been some complaints from AirPods Pro users about Active Noise Cancellation issues with the prior firmware. There's no clear cut way to upgrade the...