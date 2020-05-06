Twitter Tests New Threaded Conversation Layout on iOS and Web

Twitter has announced it is testing a new way of displaying threaded conversations for some iOS and web users that aims to make it easier to see who is responsing to whom.

As it stands, the way lengthy Twitter conversations display can sometimes make it difficult to know who you're replying to and how the conversation is evolving, especially if the original poster is also responding to replies.

Twitter hopes its new Reddit-like interface will go some way to solving the issue. The official Twitter support account provided an example of the test interface, which includes branching lines and indentations that also make it possible to fit more of the conversation in one view.

Your conversations are the 💙 of Twitter, so we’re testing ways to make them easier to read and follow. Some of you on iOS and web will see a new layout for replies with lines and indentations that make it clearer who is talking to whom and to fit more of the convo in one view. pic.twitter.com/sB2y09fG9t — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) May 5, 2020

As noted by TechCrunch , the company is also putting engagement actions such as Like, Retweet and Reply icons behind an extra tap to make replies to conversations easier to follow.

Twitter has been testing the features for over a year in its "twttr" prototype app, which it uses to try out new functions with a small subset of users.

The idea of branching conversations in a Twitter thread was publicly discussed by the company at CES 2020, so there's a good chance it will stick around if users are on board with the change.