Apple to Reopen Retail Stores in Switzerland Next Week

Apple will reopen all four retail stores in Switzerland from May 12 at 11:00 a.m., according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



Following the planned reopening of all 15 Apple Stores in Germany on May 11, Switzerland is set to follow one day later, reopening all stores in the country. Apple operates four Swiss stores in Zurich, Wallisellen, Geneva, and Basel.

‌Apple Stores‌ in Switzerland will follow similar health and safety guidelines used for reopenings in South Korea, Austria, and Australia. Reopened ‌Apple Stores‌ will operate on reduced hours and mainly focus on repairs, with customers encouraged to make purchases online where possible.

The news comes after the announcement that Apple will begin reopening United States retail stores next week, beginning in Idaho, South Carolina, Alabama, and Alaska. Apple has been announcing reopening dates for stores across the globe almost every day for the past week.