Apple Arcade's Latest Game Combines Turn-Based RPG With Strategy Board Game

The Label's "The_Otherside" is this week's addition to Apple Arcade on the iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. The game is described as both a turn-based RPG and a strategy board game:

Otherside is a turn based RPG and strategy board game where you will control four survivors who hope to push back the shadowy threat. Make your way through each level solving puzzles, fighting monsters, and destroying the spirit anchors that threaten our dimension. Do you have what it takes to restore the town back to normal and save the day?

"The_Otherside" is available on the App Store with an Apple Arcade subscription. The service provides iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac users with access to over 100 games with no in-app purchases or ads for $4.99 per month.