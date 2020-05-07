13-Inch MacBook Pro Benchmarks: $1,799 Model Up to 16.5% Faster Than $1,299 Model

Geekbench results have surfaced for the new 13-inch MacBook Pro, providing us with our first look at year-over-year performance improvements.

Priced at $1,299, the base model 13-inch MacBook Pro remains powered by the same 1.4GHz quad-core 8th-generation Core i5 processor as the previous generation, with average single-core and multi-score scores of 927 and 3,822 respectively.



By comparison, the $1,799 configuration of the 13-inch MacBook Pro is equipped with a 2.0GHz quad-core 10th-generation Core i5 processor, with average single-core and multi-core scores of 1,236 and 4,455 respectively. Accordingly, the $1,799 configuration is up to 16.5 percent faster than the $1,299 base model.

The new $1,799 model is also up to 14 percent faster than the 2.4GHz quad-core 8th-generation Core i5 configuration that it replaced.

Not enough benchmark results have surfaced for the highest-end 13-inch MacBook Pro with a 2.3GHz quad-core 10th-generation Core i7 processor to provide an accurate comparison for that model. Apple states that customers who are upgrading from an older 13-inch MacBook Pro with a dual-core processor will see up to 2.8 times faster performance.

Apple unveiled its updated 13-inch MacBook Pro lineup earlier this week. Key features include the same Magic Keyboard as the 16-inch MacBook Pro, up to 80 percent faster Intel graphics than the previous generation, up to 32GB of RAM, up to 4TB of SSD storage, and more. The new 13-inch MacBook Pro is available to order on Apple.com.