Deals: Get the New 512GB MacBook Air for $1,199 ($100 Off, Lowest Price)

Amazon and B&H Photo are discounting the 512GB MacBook Air from 2020 this week, returning the notebook to its lowest ever price. At both retailers you'll find the 13-inch MacBook Air (Gold, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) for $1,199.00, down from $1,299.00.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

On Amazon, the fastest shipping option will get the notebook in by Sunday, May 10, and Prime members can opt for the typical free two-day shipping. On B&H Photo, free expedited shipping is available and the MacBook Air is predicted to arrive within one to three business days, depending on your location.

Apple updated the MacBook Air line in March 2020 with a boost to internal storage options, 10th generation Intel processors, and a new scissor-switch keyboard. Overall, the MacBook Air has a 13-inch Retina display, slim bezels, Touch ID, and Thunderbolt 3 ports.

