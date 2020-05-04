Deals: Get the HomePod for $199.99 at Best Buy ($99 Off)

Best Buy has a new Apple Shopping Event happening today, which includes a return of the HomePod's Black Friday sale price of $199.99. This remains one of the lowest prices we've ever tracked for a new HomePod, and is the best you'll find online this week.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Apple sells the HomePod for $299.00, making this a solid $99 discount on the original price of the smart speaker. Best Buy offers free next-day delivery for most shoppers in the United States, and there are also options to pick up devices at a local store.

Besides the HomePod, Best Buy has solid deals on the seventh generation iPad. You can get the 32GB Wi-Fi model for $249.99, down from $329.00; the 128GB Wi-Fi model is priced at $329.99, down from $429.00. The cellular versions of the 32GB and 128GB iPad are on sale as well, priced at $379.99 and $459.99, respectively.

In terms of other audio products, the Powerbeats Pro have also returned to their lowest-ever price of $199.99, down from $249.99. This $50 discount is the best deal we've seen on the wireless Beats headphones since they launched, and it's available in all four colors.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.