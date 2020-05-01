Deals: Walmart Discounts 32GB 10.2-Inch iPad to $279 ($50 Off)

Walmart is discounting the 10.2-inch iPad from 2019 to $279.00, down from $329.00. This is the Wi-Fi only model with 32GB of storage, and the best deal we're tracking among the major Apple resellers online this week.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You can get the 32GB iPad in Gold and Space Gray. These models are sold and shipped by Walmart, and if you opt for free delivery you'll get the iPad in about a week. You can also ship the iPad to a local Walmart for pickup.

Apple updated the iPad in September of 2019 with a larger 10.2-inch display and a similar aluminum body as the previous generation. The iPad supports the Apple Pencil, and it also includes a Smart Connector that makes it compatible with the Smart Keyboard accessory.

