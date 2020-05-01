Deals: Verizon Offers Savings Across the AirPods Lineup, Including AirPods Pro for $225

Verizon continues to offer the current best discount on Apple's AirPods Pro, priced at $224.99, down from $249.00. The retailer has carried this deal into May, and it's one of the lowest prices we've tracked for a new version of the AirPods Pro to date.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Verizon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Verizon has a few other competitive prices on other AirPods devices as well. You can get the AirPods with Charging Case for $135.99, down from $159.99. That's about $5 cheaper than the current average sale price of $139 at retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and B&H Photo.

The AirPods with Wireless Charging Case are priced at $169.99, down from $199.99. We've seen these go down to around $149 in the past, but as of this week, all of the major Apple retailers online are selling them for about $169, so Verizon's deal is matching those offers.

If you're looking for the standalone Wireless Charging Case for AirPods, Verizon has this accessory for $67.99, down from $79.99. On Amazon, Adorama, and B&H Photo, you'll pay around $69 for the accessory.

You can keep track of all the best deals on every model of the AirPods in our Best AirPods Deals guide, which we update weekly.