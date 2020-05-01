Apple Card Deferred Payment Program Extended to May

Apple Card's COVID-19 Customer Assistance Program has been extended by another month, allowing cardholders who enroll in the program to defer their May payment without incurring any interest charges, per an email shared by 9to5Mac.



To enroll in the program, open the Wallet app on an iPhone or iPad, tap on the Apple Card, tap on the black circle with three dots, tap on the message bubble, and send a message along the lines of "I want to enroll in the Customer Assistance Program." Confirmation of your enrollment will be sent to the email address associated with your Apple ID.

The program will prevent interest from accruing on your May statement, but any purchases will still be added to your outstanding balance. Credit bureaus will report your account as being enrolled in the Customer Assistance Program, according to Apple. Your minimum payment is not affected by payments that you skipped while you were enrolled.

The program was also available for March and April payments. Apple has a support document with more details, but it does not yet reflect the May extension.