Counterpoint: Strong iPhone 11 Demand Driving Growth of Apple's Marketshare in India

Apple was the third-fastest growing brand in India's smartphone market in the first quarter of this year, according to new data from Counterpoint Research.



Apple achieved 78 percent growth as the overall market in the country grew 4 percent year on year during Q1 2020. OPPO shipments grew 83 percent year on year in the same quarter, while realme grew 119 percent.

Overall smartphone shipments increased through January and February, before a 19 percent drop in March due to the global health crisis, according to Counterpoint.

Pricing promotions and the iPhone 11 launch are said to have been the main factors attracting new buyers to the Apple brand. Apple also commanded 55 percent of the ultra-premium market, although it still trails Xiaomi, Vivo, and Samsung in overall smartphone sales.



Overall, smartphone shipments in 2020 are expected to fall by 10 percent in India due to the impact of the health crisis.