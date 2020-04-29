Deals: Adorama Offers Discounts on MacBook Air, iMac Pro, and 16-Inch MacBook Pro (Up to $300 Off)

There are a few notable Mac deals happening this week on Adorama, offering shoppers the chance to save on Apple's MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac Pro, and more. Adorama offers free shipping on many items, and also has a "VIP360" membership program that provides free 2-day shipping to its members.

For the Mac deals, Adorama continues to offer one of the best prices on the 16-inch MacBook Pro online. You can get the high-end stock configuration with 1TB of storage for $2,499.00, down from $2,799.00. We've seen this deal a few times in the months since the 16-inch MacBook Pro launched, and it remains the lowest price we've tracked for a new 1TB version of the notebook.

For the new MacBook Air, deals have been scarce since the device just launched in March. Still, Adorama has a solid $50 off deal on the 2020 MacBook Air with 512GB of storage, priced at $1,249.00, down from $1,299.00. This is around the lowest price we've seen new 512GB MacBook Air models go, and it's matching the best price online right now.

There are a few iMac deals as well, centering around the iMac Pro. Adorama has the high-end desktop computer with 32GB RAM and a 1TB SSD (3.2GHz 8-Core Vega 56 GPU) at $4,689.00, down from $4,999.00 ($310 off). That's one of the best prices available among the major Apple resellers online right now. In terms of regular iMac models, Adorama has the 27-inch model with a 1TB Fusion Drive (3.1GHz 6-Core) at $1,899.00, down from $1,999.00.

For more deals from Adorama, be sure to visit the retailer's page on ideas for Mother's Day, which includes a few Apple-related bargains as well. We also track overall deals on Apple computers in our Best MacBook Pro and MacBook Air Deals and Best iMac Deals guides.