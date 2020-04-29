Apple Seeds Third Beta of tvOS 13.4.5 Update to Developers

Apple today seeded the third beta of an upcoming tvOS 13.4.5 update to developers, two weeks after seeding the second beta and a month after releasing tvOS 13.4.



Designed for the fourth and fifth-generation Apple TV models, the tvOS 13.4.5 developer beta can be downloaded onto the ‌‌‌‌‌Apple TV‌‌‌‌‌ via a profile that's installed using Xcode.

tvOS updates are typically minor in scale, focusing on under-the-hood bug fixes and improvements rather than major outward-facing changes. There's no word yet on what's included in tvOS 13.4.5, and we saw no new features in the first two betas.

Though we don't often know what's new in tvOS during the beta testing process, we let MacRumors readers know when new updates are available so those who are developers can download it upon release.