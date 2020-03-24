Apple Releases tvOS 13.4 for Fourth and Fifth-Generation Apple TV Models

Apple today released tvOS 13.4, the third major update to the tvOS operating system that runs on the fourth and fifth-generation Apple TV models. tvOS 13.4 comes a couple of months after the release of tvOS 13.3.1.



tvOS 13.4, a free update, can be downloaded over the air through the Settings app on the ‌Apple TV‌ by going to System > Software Update. ‌Apple TV‌ owners who have automatic software updates turned on will be upgraded to tvOS 13.4 automatically.

tvOS updates are typically minor in scale, focusing on under-the-hood bug fixes and improvements rather than major outward-facing changes.

tvOS 13.4 introduces some small design changes to streamline the look of the TV app and it adds Family Sharing integration so users can access iTunes content purchased by family members without having to leave the app.

Additional details on the tvOS 13.4 update will be available in Apple's tvOS support document.