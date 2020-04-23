Popular 'Darkroom' iOS Camera App Gains Video Editing Tools

Darkroom, a popular camera app designed for iOS devices, was today updated with a new feature that allows users to edit videos as well as photos.



With the addition of video editing, all of Darkroom's photo editing tools can be used with videos too, for what Darkroom's developers say is a quick, lightweight editing experience.

Videos autoplay and loop, with edits made in realtime, plus there are transitions, no-import workflows, and batch editing for seamless and fast video edits. Existing filters will work on videos, and there is a new premium Cinematic filter pack designed specifically for videos, which offers a range of looks from black and white to teal and orange.

Video editing is a feature that is included in the Darkroom+ subscription option, priced at $3.99 per month, $19.99 per year, or a one-time fee of $49.99. Non-subscribers can test the features and the filters, but won't be able to export edited video without a subscription.

Darkroom swapped to a subscription-based business model for new users back in February, and with this update, is renaming that subscription service to Darkroom+. Darkroom+ provides access to video editing and all of Darkroom's filters and editing tools.